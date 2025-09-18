Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears over Charlie Kirk’s assassination and compares him to Jesus Christ

Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears over Charlie Kirk‘s assassination and compared him to Jesus Christ in a new podcast appearance.

Kirk, known for his right-wing and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, was fatally shot in the neck during an outdoor debate at Utah Valley University on 10 September. The incident occurred as he addressed a question about his claim “too many” mass shooters in the US were transgender.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He appeared remotely in a Utah court on 16 September, facing seven charges including aggravated murder and witness tampering.

“I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith” – Jamie Lee Curtis on Charlie Kirk’s murder

Curtis, a long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community, discussed the shooting on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, recorded on 12 September.

After mistaking his name for Charlie Crist, the Freakier Friday star corrected herself, explaining: “I just called him Crist, I think, because of Christ, because of his deep belief.”

Beginning to sob, she added, “I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith.”

“His ideas were abhorrent to me” – Curtis making clear her opposition to his views

Doubling down on her opposition to his views, she added, “Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it.”

In 2021, the actress publicly shared that her youngest child Ruby had come out as transgender. Since then, she has become an outspoken advocate for the wider queer community, stating that her role as a parent is to “fight and defend her right to exist”.

Curtis isn’t the only celebrity to offer their support. From Chris Pratt to Nicola Peltz Beckham, Andy Cohen, Donald Trump, Stephen King and Rosie O’Donnell, Attitude recently rounded up the world’s biggest names to pay tribute.

Before his death, Kirk called for “Nuremberg-style” trials for doctors who perform gender-affirming care, suggesting such medical treatments are criminal acts.

He also referred to trans identities as “a throbbing middle finger to God”, calling trans people “sick” and blaming them for “the decline of American men”.