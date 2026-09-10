Is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK really leaving the BBC and where can fans watch it instead?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is leaving the BBC after eight series, with future seasons of the franchise moving to WOW Presents Plus.

The broadcaster confirmed the change yesterday (9 September), citing financial pressures and the need to reduce spending. The programme, produced by World of Wonder, launched on BBC Three in 2019 and is currently airing its eighth series.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can therefore confirm together with World of Wonder, that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be leaving the BBC and moving to WOW Presents Plus.”

“The BBC is incredibly proud of all eleven series of this groundbreaking show” – BBC spokesperson

They added: “As the BBC continues to navigate significant financial pressures and deliver the savings required of us, we have had to make some very difficult choices, none of which have been taken lightly.”

The BBC also said it remained proud of the programme’s run on the broadcaster.

“The BBC is incredibly proud of all eleven series of this groundbreaking show and we would like to thank RuPaul, World of Wonder and everyone involved, both on and off screen,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the move, the current series will continue on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The broadcaster said: “We are certain that viewers will enjoy the eighth series, which is currently airing on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.”

What will happen to Drag Race UK after it leaves the BBC?

The franchise will subsequently continue on WOW Presents Plus, World of Wonder’s subscription streaming service. The platform currently carries all eight seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as well as the three seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

WOW Presents Plus has also confirmed plans for the first UK edition of Drag Race UK: All Stars. The series is scheduled to premiere globally in autumn 2027, with former UK contestants returning to compete again.

The move comes as the BBC works to make £500 million in savings over two years. The corporation has also announced plans to reduce its commissioning expenditure, with chief content officer Kate Phillips outlining an £80 million reduction in commissioning spend for the 2027–28 financial year.

The BBC’s decision follows the cancellation of I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl

Drag Race UK debuted in October 2019, bringing the format to the UK with RuPaul as host and head judge alongside Michelle Visage. Graham Norton and Alan Carr have also served as regular judges, while the series has featured guest appearances from figures including Joanna Lumley, Andrew Garfield, Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Waddingham.

The programme has produced eight seasons of the main UK competition and three seasons of UK vs The World. Contestants including The Vivienne, Baga Chipz, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi and La Voix have gone on to work across television, music, theatre and live entertainment.

The BBC’s decision follows the cancellation of I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl, which were also attributed to funding pressures.

For Drag Race UK, the eighth series will therefore be the final instalment to air on the BBC, with the franchise continuing under World of Wonder’s streaming platform from 2027.