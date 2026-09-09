Spice Girls spark reunion speculation with cryptic announcement

The Spice Girls have teased a new announcement for tomorrow (10 September), prompting renewed speculation about the group’s plans for their 30th anniversary.

An Instagram post shared by the group reads, “10.09.2026 | 2pm BST,” alongside a short video filmed at London’s St Pancras Hotel, where their ‘Wannabe’ video was filmed.

The teaser also uses the opening of their debut track.

What could the Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary announcement be?

The announcement comes after months of reported discussion among the five members about how to mark three decades since ‘Wannabe’ was released in 1996.

Victoria Beckham has not performed with the Spice Girls since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Geri Horner, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton last performed together publicly as a four-piece during the group’s 2019 tour.

Beckham has previously said she would not commit to another world tour, but has expressed interest in a Spice Girls residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

“It would be tempting. But could I take on a world tour? No I can’t. I have a job,” she said on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. Posh Spice added: “How good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere! I love the idea of it. I mean I don’t know if I could even still sing, I mean I was never that great.”

Why did the Spice Girls’ Virgin Voyages reunion never happen?

In June, Attitude revealed the Spice Girls were set to reunite for a Virgin Voyages activation in Dover several years ago – but the event was derailed by the rise of Covid-19.

Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson said at the launch of Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch: “The last time the Spice Girls were going to do something for Virgin, we had our first cruise ship at Dover. They were coming to launch the ship. They didn’t turn up! I rang one of them, said: ‘Where are you?!’

“She said: ‘They said there’s something called Covid on cruise ships. We’ve been advised not to come.’ I said: ‘What’s Covid?! Don’t be stupid! Get on down here!’

“They said: ‘No, no, there are cruise ships stuck at sea with Covid!’ Anyway, that was my first sign that we had big troubles to come!”

The Spice Girls were famously signed to Virgin Records.