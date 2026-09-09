Julia Garner pushes for Madonna biopic to go ahead after Universal cancellation

Julia Garner has made her plea for the Madonna biopic to still go ahead after Universal Pictures cancelled the project in 2023.

The biopic, titled Who’s That Girl, named after her 1987 hit song and film, had a very turbulent journey, following development at Universal Pictures for several years after being announced in 2020.

Eventually, the film project was cancelled in 2023, after Madonna had planned to direct it and Garner had been chosen to play her.

Why did the Madonna biopic get cancelled?

Speaking to Interview Magazine this year, Madonna explained how disagreements with Universal Pictures derailed the film.

After working on the script, budgeting and casting for two years, Madonna said she had “a falling out” with Universal “regarding budget”.

She explained: “Because I needed-I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?”

“The movie has to get made” – Julia Garner on wanting the Madonna biopic to go ahead

Garner was cast as Madonna after an extensive audition process involving singing and dancing boot camps attended by several high-profile performers.

In a new interview with ELLE, Garner said: “I think the movie has to get made,” though she added: “But we’ll see…”

Despite the Universal biopic being cancelled, Madonna’s life story is still heading to the screen, with Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy for a new limited series for Netflix.

The project is separate from the abandoned Universal film and remains in early development. Details, including which period of Madonna’s life it will focus on, have yet to be announced, though Julia Garner is reportedly still being considered for the lead role.