Is Anna Wintour making a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Fans go wild as Vogue supremo meets Meryl Streep in Milan

A viral video of Anna Wintour meeting Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week has sparked speculation: is the Vogue supremo making a cameo in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel?

The footage, shared by Vogue, shows Streep and Wintour sharing a warm hug and exchanging pleasantries at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 show, where the actress had been filming the blockbuster alongside Stanley Tucci – who plays art director, Nigel.

Wintour remarked, “I can’t believe you flew from New York to Milan,” to which Streep responded, “This is my first fashion show. Not kidding. My first.”

In its Instagram caption, Vogue wrote: “Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can. Today in Milan, legendary Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly caught up with Vogue’s Anna Wintour following the Spring 2026 @dolcegabbana show. Tap the link in bio to read all about this morning’s surprise appearance. Video by @styledumonde.”

“I can’t wait for the sequel to come out!!!” – fans quickly went wild in the comments

Fans quickly went wild in the comments. One gushed, “This is so iconic,” while another quipped, “Anna fan-girling over Miranda is something I didn’t see coming.” A third added, “Loving this multiverse-fashion twist,” as a fourth enthused, “I can’t wait for the sequel to come out!!!”

Though, this isn’t the first time Wintour and Streep have crossed paths. In 2017, the two sat down for a candid Vogue conversation, where the actress discussed the challenge of portraying a character so closely associated with Wintour in the original 2006 film.

It was famously adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, inspired by her time working as Wintour’s assistant at Vogue. The story introduced Priestly, a formidable editor at Runway magazine, whose icy demeanour and exacting standards mirrored Wintour’s reputed persona.

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 set for release?

The upcoming sequel promises to continue Priestly’s story as she navigates the evolving world of fashion, reconnecting with her former assistants Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). The project has been officially slated for release on 1 May 2026.

Tucci, who played another employee at the fictional publication, commented on the project last year, saying: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

Prior to the sequel’s announcement, Hathaway insisted that she “wouldn’t hold out too much hope” for a sequel in an interview with Extra.

However, clearly she was wrong so we can’t help but hold out hope we might meet her character Andrea once again.

The trio of actresses previously reunited to present an award the 2024 SAG Awards, making reference to one of the film’s iconic lines in their introduction.

This year, Wintour stepped down from her US Vogue editor-in-chief role after 37 years. However, she still oversees the magazine’s international operations as Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast.