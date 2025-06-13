I Kissed a Boy’s Jordan Burrow sends heartfelt message to father for Men’s Mental Health Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordan Burrow from I Kissed a Boy season two has shared a heartfelt message to his father on a Manchester billboard for Men’s Mental Health Week.

Jordan wrote: “Dad – Little me was so scared to show you who I really was, I’m sorry I doubted you. Not every Dad shows up for their gay child like you did for me. The world recently witnessed how proud you are of me. This is me showing you how proud I am of you. Love JB”

I Kissed a Boy season two star Jordan Burrow by The Manchester Screen with his message to his father in aid of Men’s Mental Health Week (Image: Jordan Burrow)

“We need to break that stigma”

Speaking to Attitude, Jordan said: “It’s super important we shout about supportive parents in the LGBT community as people only hear negative coming out stories.

“We need to break that stigma so people feel comfortable to be authentically themselves.”

The billboard follows the emotional appearance of Jordan’s father in this week’s episode (episode nine) of I Kissed a Boy, just days before the season finale airing this Sunday.

The message was displayed on The Manchester Screen, one of Europe’s largest digital billboards, just outside Manchester city centre.

The campaign is part of a collaboration with Karl Considine, who is known for speaking out about mental health and sobriety.

Karl told Attitude: “When we look at this through a lens of the LGBTQ+ community, we are disproportionately impacted by mental illness.”

Karl shared that he has himself struggled with his mental health in the past, hitting “rock bottom.”

“It is okay to be vulnerable”

“With that in my mind, the goal for the billboard campaign this week is to share messages of hope and show people that it is okay to be vulnerable.”

The Manchester Screen will continue to display messages of support and solidarity in aid of Men’s Mental Health Week until Sunday.

Sunday also marks the finale of I Kissed a Boy season two. Jordan told Attitude of the upcoming episode: “There are new relationships forming and old relationships ending, but an overriding feeling of love is the vibe of the reunion.”

If you are struggling with mental health, for more information and support, please contact Samaritans at 116 123 or LGBT Switchboard at 0800 0119100.

To follow Jordon on Instagram click here, and to follow Karl on Instagram click here.