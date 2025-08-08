Hunter Doohan appears shirtless in chains in Wednesday 2 – and the fans are loving it

The first half of Wednesday series 2 arrived on Netflix this week (6 August), and it has not gone unnoticed that actor Hunter Doohan appears shirtless for the entirety of his screen time in the opening episodes.

The 31-year-old plays Tyler Galpin, who, like in series 1, continues to explore his connection to the less so attractive, but still very muscular, franchise beast the Hyde.

“You read the script and it’s like, Chained, shirtless, hmm” – Hunter Doohan

In an interview with Out Magazine, Hunter discussed preparing for the role’s physical demands: “You read the script and it’s like, chained, shirtless, hmm – there’s a layer of vanity. You want to look your best.”

So far in the season, fans have seen Hunter’s character being chained up in a dungeon with a choker around his neck and scratches across his chest.

He continued: “There’s moments in the season where I throw somebody across a room just as Tyler. Can’t do that in real life, but wanted to try my best to look as capable as possible. I wanted him to feel feral and like a caged animal, a little bit.”

Oh Hunter Doohan the man you are😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/KWJYyTDsZB — juju (sex in the city era)🚬 (@jul13an) August 7, 2025

Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character and also served as a producer in the second series, told Entertainment Tonight in a video interview that Wednesday has no love interest this time round.

“It was nice to maybe focus a little bit more on the horrific aspects of Wednesday” – Jenna Ortega

She said: “To be fair, I feel like the first season I kind of played it that way anyway.”

She elaborated: “I didn’t think I gave either one of the boys that much… So you know it wasn’t that different for me. It was nice to maybe focus a little bit more on the horrific aspects of Wednesday and, you know, a little bit more of the violence. So that was fun for me.”

“I agreed with everything she felt” – Tim Burton

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the UK premiere of Wednesday last week, executive producer Tim Burton spoke about the leading actress’s new title: “When I read it, I thought it was written for me, because I felt I agreed with everything she felt. You know, I agreed with her views on family, psychiatry, school, society, you know what I mean? So her viewpoint for me, that’s why I wanted to do it.”

“So I I can easily see why it could reach to people of any culture, anywhere, sort of relating to this character.”

The second part of Wednesday series 2 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 3 September.