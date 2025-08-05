Lady Gaga to drop new single from Wednesday season two – and fans have just weeks to wait

Lady Gaga is set to release a brand new single to coincide with the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday.

The pop superstar, 39, will drop ‘Dead Dance’ at the same time it airs in the Addams Family spin-off, with Gaga expected to make her arrival in Part Two of the Tim Burton-directed comedy on September 3.

Playing Rosaline Rotwood, described as a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday”, the former Attitude cover star joins the cast after her 2011 tune ‘Bloody Mary’ went viral following its use in a season one prom scene.

The role marks her first major TV appearance since American Horror Story: Hotel, which won her a Golden Globe in 2016.

Accompanying video

Variety reports an accompanying video is expected to debut at the same time as her on-screen appearance.

The new single is reportedly produced by the same team behind her latest album, Mayhem, with Andrew Watt and Cirkut both on board.

Gaga has already performed with star Jenna Ortega in the lead-up to the new season too. At Netflix’s TUDUM event in June, the pair sang ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Abracadabra’ from Mayhem.

Star-studded cast

Season Two of Wednesday will see Jenna reprise her role as the Addams Family’s eldest child, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Hunter Doohan returning. New cast members include Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley.

Executive producer Tim previously gushed about the Grammy-winner at Wednesday’s season two premiere, telling Variety: “She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before.

“These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

The new season will be released in two parts, with Part One arriving on Netflix on 6 August and Part Two on 3 September. Jenna has confirmed the series will return for a third season.