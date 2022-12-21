Wednesday star Hunter Doohan opens up about meeting his husband

Hunter Doohan has opened up about how he met his now-husband, Hollywood producer Fielder Jewett, who he married in June of 2022.

The 28-year-old American actor has recently made a name for himself, starring in Netflix’s coming-of-age show Wednesday.

In the critically acclaimed supernatural show, Hunter stars as Tyler Galpin opposite Jenna Ortega who plays the titular Wednesday.

In a recent episode of the Keep It! podcast (14 December), co-hosted by Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel, Hunter revealed where he met his husband.

The pair first connected on Tinder, Hunter noted: “We met in like 2015 and then got engaged during the pandemic.”

“The pandemic was great for me because I’d been off shooting Your Honor for six months in New Orleans,” he added.

“So I came back and all of a sudden we got to spend time together,” he continued. “We had so many friends that either broke up or got married during the pandemic or had a baby.”

While the couple is rather private about their relationship, Hunter posted an image of their wedding on Instagram.

The caption read: “Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard… It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special.”

Furthermore, in the podcast interview, Hunter noted his husband is “a big everything dork.”

“We’ll go to trivia nights and I just kind of sit there and smile and watch him win the game for us,” he added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hunter reveals he became obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race after binge-watching the show while filming Wednesday.

“In Romania, I got into Drag Race for the first time,” he said. “That was a life-saving thing just to like binge 14 seasons of Drag Race in between acting like a monster on set.”

Upon the show’s release in November, Wednesday became Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time.

The show follows Wednesday Addams (Ortega) learning to master her emerging psychic ability while solving mysteries that haunted her parents.

As well as Jenna and Hunter, the show stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, and many more.

Following the show’s debut, many fans took to social media to discuss whether or not the character of Enid (Myers) was trans-coded.

Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.