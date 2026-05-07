Tom Ford just dropped a dangerously good summer citrus scent

For fans of Tom Ford fragrances, Neroli Portofino will forever hold space on the shelf. With its effervescent blend of mandarin, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine, the longstanding summer staple whisks wearers away to the Riviera.

Now, it finally has competition. Looking to outdo its own citrus legacy, Tom Ford’s latest release, Taormina Orange, places blood orange centre stage.

“You want to bite into it – it is so enticing” – Master Perfumer Anne Flipo

Inspired by the Sicilian coastal town, the fragrance channels the warmth, brightness and laid-back glamour of an Italian summer.

“As I began to create this fragrance, I was mesmerised by the imagery of the Sicilian orange groves – that contrast of freshness juxtaposed with the warmth of woods,” explains Master Perfumer Anne Flipo.

Note Breakdown

As the hero note, blood orange is explored in full – from the bright, juicy sweetness of the flesh to the bitter pithiness of the peel. “It is hypnotic, yet uplifting at the same time. You want to bite into it – it is so enticing.”

The addition of green mandarin enhances the bright, effervescence, while sharp lime cuts through with a tart, zesty edge that’s grounded by the spiced depth of cardamom.

Tom Ford Taormina Orange (Image: Provided)

Beneath the citrus, patchouli oil and oak moss bring a woody, earthiness, giving the scent a more natural feel than Neroli Portofino.

As it dries down, the sparkly opening gives way to a salt-inflected musk that lingers close to the skin – less like stepping out of the ocean and more like a warm coastal breeze catching you mid-step.

How long does it wear?

While citrus notes are notoriously fleeting, the luminous opening of Taormina Orange lasted an impressive hour on skin before easing into its earthy base. Bitter orange oil keeps a delicate citric thread running through it all, before gradually drawing closer to a skin scent after four hours.

Like many fresh fragrances reapplication is half the pleasure, and I suspect the perfect complement to the heart of summer.

Compared to Neroli Portofino, Taormina Orange feels more naturalistic and citrus-forward, leaning into the full complexity of blood orange rather than polished freshness alone. The result is a composition that captures the Mediterranean at its peak: sun on skin, sea air drifting inland, and the herbal earthiness of a Sicilian summer.

Discover Taormina Orange at tomford.com.