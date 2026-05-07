Chaka Khan releases first new music in seven years with single ‘Chakzilla’

Chaka Khan has released her first new music in more than seven years with the arrival of her single ‘Chakzilla’.

The track, released today (7 May) through her own label Earthsong Records and distributed by BMG, was co-written with Sia and producer Greg Kurstin, with Sia also contributing backing vocals.

It marks Khan’s first major solo material since 2019 album Hello Happiness, and serves as the lead single from her upcoming 13th studio album, also titled Chakzilla, which is due for release in September.

An accompanying music video is inspired by classic Japanese monster movies

Alongside the single, Khan unveiled an accompanying music video inspired by classic Japanese monster movies. The video shows the singer towering over a city in glamorous fashion, though Khan said the concept was intended to flip the traditional Godzilla narrative on its head.

“When we came up with ‘Chakzilla’ as a title, lots of things just ran through my head,” Khan told People. “Instead of becoming a monster and just tearing up things, I became sort of a monster of a person who does good things.”

She added that the character reflects her desire to “fix and help a lot of people who are having a really hard time in this world today”.

Sia described the collaboration by calling Khan “the Godzilla of chanteuses alive” and said it was “an honour” to work with the music legend.

Chaka Khan’s new era arrives after a major period of recognition

The collaboration continues a creative partnership between Khan and Sia that previously saw the pair work together on Sia’s 2024 album Reasonable Woman, including the track ‘Immortal Queen’.

Khan’s new era arrives after a major period of recognition. Earlier this year, the singer received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy Awards, honouring a career spanning more than five decades and 11 Grammy wins.

In 2023, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing her status as one of the defining voices in soul, funk and R&B.

Best known for hits including ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and ‘I Feel For You’, Khan said she hopes fans embrace hearing her return to pop music once again.