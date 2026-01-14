Heated Rivalry sees sex scenes leak onto porn sites

Sex scenes from Heated Rivalry have leaked to online porn sites.

The eight-part series, which debuted in November 2025 and is based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, follows the hidden relationship between rival NHL players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

Across the season, the show features 14 intimate scenes and has been widely praised for its depiction of queer relationships in elite sport.

Clips from Heated Rivalry are now circulating on adult platforms

Extracts currently available online include episode one’s post-game hook-up and episode two’s hotel room encounter.

The spread of Heated Rivalry clips mirrors a pattern previously seen with other LGBTQ+ titles including Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue.

In its first month, Heated Rivalry became the most-watched queer title on HBO Max, recording 12 million global streams.

Heated Rivalry’s arrival in the UK has proven hugely popular

Reddit communities have also hosted highly upvoted threads discussing the show’s most explicit moments, while TikTok fan accounts have repurposed scenes with hockey-themed audio.

Heated Rivalry’s January arrival in the UK has proven hugely popular, charting at number one on NOW, with viewing parties held across the country over the weekend.

The six-part series has proven such a success that it has been renewed for a second season, set to introduce two new characters from Reid’s The Long Game.

What can fans expect from Heated Rivalry Season 2?

Viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship, and, as Reid revealed to Variety, a whole new couple.

“Obviously, the focus has to stay on Ilya and Shane,” she said. “We’re not going to do Season 2 and it’s a totally different couple. It wouldn’t be very popular.”

Two new characters set for their Season 2 debut will be drawn from another book in the Game Changers series. Reid explained: “I think it’s going to be mostly The Long Game… but there’s another book, Role Model, that kind of overlaps it.”

Role Model focuses on Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, whose love story is expected to run alongside Shane and Ilya’s arc, though who will play them in the second series is as yet unknown.

