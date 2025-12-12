Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams say they prefer filming sex scenes to the hockey ones

Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have revealed they find filming the show’s sex scenes easier than shooting its hockey sequences.

Based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, the Canadian series follows hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as they go from sporting rivals to off-pitch lovers.

In a new interview with Deadline, Williams – who plays Canadian hockey captain Hollander – said he would rather spend a day on the intimate scenes than the physical sports work.

“We rehearse them so heavily and we knew what we were gonna do going in, that they’re also a lot of fun” – Hudson Williams on Heated Rivalry‘s sex scenes

“I’d rather do the sex scenes because the hockey scenes—my feet hurt and then I cramp, and I’m not that good, so I have to be very diligent with making sure I don’t look like a phony,” he said. “But with the sex scenes, we rehearse them so heavily and we knew what we were gonna do going in, that they’re also a lot of fun.”

Storrie, who portrays Russian star Rozanov, agreed. He described skating scenes as “very physically demanding” and challenging to sustain under lights and cold temperatures.

The actor added, “The hockey stuff is not easy. I mean, it’s hard to believe yourself as an NHL player at the top of your craft. I mean, those people, they work their entire lives for that. So, getting in those skates, being next to these guys who have been doing this for like 20 years, you’re like, ‘I’m OK.’

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

While Heated Rivalry is taking the queer world by storm, fans in the UK are being left on the sidelines, as Canada, the US and Australia are among the only countries with access via HBO Max and Crave.

Online users are being exposed to teasers on social media, from several much-promised sex scenes to internalised homophobia and sportsmanship, leaving Brits wondering where and when they will be able to watch the hockey-player gay romance. The answer, however, is simpler than you might think.

Attitude explains here how avid fans can use VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to ensure they don’t miss the action.

