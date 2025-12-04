Heated Rivalry’s NSFW scenes are taking the internet by storm in just two episodes – from shower w**k to revenge sex

Heated Rivalry has taken the internet by storm, well and truly delivering its highly anticipated intimate sex scenes between actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Following characters Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, creator Jacob Tierney explores a gay romance between two hockey players who go from sporting rivals to off-pitch lovers.

On 28 November, Heated Rivalry arrived in Canada on Crave with its first two episodes, and straight off the bat the sexual tension between the pair could be broken with a stroke of a hockey stick.

The six-part series spans an eight-year romance, during which Williams’ and Storrie’s characters “meet up three times a year and have sex until they hit a point where they’re like, ‘Oh God, we keep doing this. We must have feelings for each other,’” Tierney explained to Teen Vogue.

So far, the series has featured the two hockey players in various different heated sex scenes, with the creator priding himself on the realness of the gay experience. “To be able to give them something they never expected,” Tierney said, pushing back against stereotypical expectations of gay “smut”.

Episode 1: A steamy shower scene

(Image: Crave)

Right off the bat, their chemistry was electric. After meeting six months earlier, Shane and Ilya see each other again hot and sweaty at the gym, where Ilya offers Shane a sip from his water bottle. The sexual tension is thick, but no one makes the first move.

Months later, they finally cross the line: caught in the showers after filming an advert. Both visibly aroused, they pleasure themselves in front of each other, a moment that sparks everything to come.

Episode 1: Taking things upstairs… or downstairs

(Image: Crave)

After the shower encounter, they head to Shane’s hotel room. Still hot under the collar, Shane goes down on Ilya. In a touching moment, Shane admits this is his first sexual experience with a man. They exchange oral sex, and Shane asks Ilya to keep their encounter a secret.

Reflecting on Shane’s internalised homophobia, Tierney said: “For Shane, being perfect and being gay – for some reason, those two things don’t fit.”

Episode 1: Code names

(Image: Crave)

After seeing each other months later at a press conference, a touchy one at that, the pair exchange numbers under female code names. Another hotel-room encounter follows, and the two plan to meet again weeks later to finally go the full mile.

Episode 1: Almost there

(Image: Crave)

After months apart, the star-crossed lovers reunite in a hotel room – naked, passionately kissing, and once again Shane goes down on Ilya. In bed, they finally discuss what they’ve both been thinking. Ilya asks Shane if he wants to be topped. They begin planning their next rendezvous.

Episode 2: Shane gets topped

(Image: Crave)

The moment finally arrives… and so does Ilya. He meets Shane at his house, and their lust quickly turns into fully fledged lovemaking. Sweet, intimate, then intensely passionate, the scene ends with both of them climaxing together.

The aftercare takes things to a new level, with soft kisses and comfort, making it one of the most tender moments in the series so far.

Episode 2: Revenge sex

(Image: Crave)

Following their first full encounter, sexuality, competition and career pressures complicate their budding romance. Shane’s career takes off, while Ilya becomes more withdrawn.

Through matches, wins and losses, Shane still seeks Ilya out – even comforting him after Russia loses at the Winter Olympics. Months later, they meet again in a hotel room, Ilya commands Shane to touch himself… which he does. They have sex again, but this time the tenderness is gone, leaving fans desperate for more.

Episode 3 of Heated Rivalry arrives on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US tomorrow (5 December). A UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.