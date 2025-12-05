How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

As Heated Rivalry is taking the queer world by storm, fans in the UK are being left on the sidelines, as Canada, the US and Australia are among the only countries with access via HBO Max and Crave.

Online users are being exposed to teasers on social media, from several much-promised sex scenes to internalised homophobia and sportsmanship, leaving Brits wondering where and when they will be able to watch the hockey-player gay romance. The answer, however, is simpler than you might think.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are becoming increasingly popular, much like the series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie itself.

(Image: Crave)

Due to new age-verification measures in the UK on platforms such as Grindr, X and more, VPNs can allow access to geo-restricted content on streaming platforms, such as Netflix libraries from different countries and… potentially HBO Max or Crave.

However, these platforms often block many VPNs, so if streaming Heated Rivalry is a priority, look for VPN providers that publicly advertise strong streaming support.

How can I watch Heated Rivalry in the UK?

Watching shows like Heated Rivalry in the UK is simple, thanks to a VPN. We’ve chosen a few of our favourite VPN services below.

NordVPN – £74.20 for 27 months (VAT included)

– Extremely fast

– Very strong streaming support

– SmartPlay helps bypass detection

– Huge global server network

Access NordVPN services on their official website and explore alternative plans to suit.

ExpressVPN – £117.26 for 28 months (VAT included)

– One of the most reliable for streaming

– Very consistent at bypassing regional blocks

– Wide app support and stable speeds

Access ExpressVPN services on their official website and explore alternative plans to suit.

Surfshark – £54.76 for 27 months (VAT included)

– Very good for streaming

– Fast, reliable, large server list

– Unlimited devices

Access Surfshark services on their official website and explore alternative plans to suit.

ProtonVPN (Paid tiers only) – £57.36 for 24 months (VAT included)

– Good speeds

– Streaming features only available on paid plans

– Excellent privacy features

– Free plan does not support region-shifting for streaming

Access ProtonVPN services on their official website and explore alternative plans to suit.

Episode 3 of Heated Rivalry arrives on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US today (5 December). A UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.