Alice Oseman teases ‘dark, real’ Heartstopper SE2: ‘There’s new stuff and surprises’

Alice Oseman has revealed that season two of Netflix’s beloved Heartstopper will have serious undertones.

Oseman, who created the original webcomic as well as the scripts for Netflix’s adaptation, is Person of the Year of this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Speaking to Attitude in the latest issue – available to pre-order now – they explained that the show won’t be sugarcoated in the forthcoming season.

“I understand why people think the show is sweet, but look at it: transphobia, homophobia, bullying, sexual assault,” Oseman shared.

“It is a love story, but it has some dark and real things. We’ll be exploring mental health and how Nick and Charlie deal with that.”

“If you read the comics, you know what’s coming, but there’s new stuff and surprises,” Oseman continued.

They share some core plot points for series two: “We explore Tao and Elle’s relationship, and, after coming out, Nick wants to tell people about him and Charlie.”

As depicted in the graphic novels, Charlie, in particular, faces some struggles with his mental health.

Elsewhere in Oseman’s interview, they detailed the show’s second series will see asexuality “discussed on TV in a big way.”

“I’m excited,” they shared. “I hope it’ll change the world.”

While Oseman is currently in the throws of Heartstopper, they note that beyond the show lies opportunities for other TV writing.

“My faves right now are The White Lotus and Succession — very subtle themes,” Oseman shared. “I’d love to write a show like that for adults.”

For now though, Oseman remains kneedeep in the Heartstopper universe.

Alice Oseman illustrated a special cover for the Attitude 101 issue (Image: Attitude)

You can read the full interview with Alice in issue 351 – available for order now.