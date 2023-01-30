HBO cancels Doom Patrol and Titans after four seasons

HBO Max has cancelled the popular LGBTQ+ inclusive DC series’ Doom Patrol and Titans.

Both Greg Berlanti-produced DC Comics dramas are in their fourth season. Also, the writers are said to have written “proper endings” in anticipation of cancellations

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that producers caught wind of potential discontinuations “amid all the changes with DC Entertainment.”

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” a HBO Max spokesperson said.

They added: “Fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

One person captured fans’ palpable disappointment posting videos of Kris Jenner sobbing.

Based on the comic book of the same, Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and search for where they belong.

The show went on to feature the first live adaptation where Tim Drake, aka Robin, (Jay Lycurgo) is bisexual. Drake came out in the comics in 2021.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the most recent season, Jay shared he’d be “100 percent” up for bringing that element of the character into the show.

Sharing the news of the show’s cancellation, Jay tweeted on Thursday (26 January): “I’ll save my goodbyes until Tim masters his Bo staff!”

I’ll save my goodbyes until Tim masters his Bo staff! Until then let’s get ready for a badass ending in Part 2 ay!!🥋❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/NVTjLwtdvU — lycurgo (@jaylycurgo) January 26, 2023

“Until then let’s get ready for a badass ending in Part 2 ay!!” he continued.

Jay also starred in Netflix’s queer drama The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself which was cancelled after just one season.

Meanwhile, Doom Patrol sees a ragtag group of superheroes set out to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena.

The show’s queer representation comes in the form of characters Jane (Diana Guerrero) and Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer/Matthew Zuck).

Gay actor Matt Bomer has expressed his appreciation that his character’s sexuality isn’t “the sole thing that defines who he is.”

Tweeting following the show’s cancellation, Matt shared his appreciation for the show’s fans for supporting Doom Patrol over four seasons.

Thank you #doomies for 4 incredible seasons of @DCDoomPatrol – our absurdist, character driven superhero show made it this far because of you. Thank you to the fantastic cast & writers who made this show so fun from the get go-& thank u Larry Trainor for teaching me so much. 💜 — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 27, 2023

He also extended thanks to the character he plays “for teaching me so much.”

The cancellation of both shows is the latest in the dwindling of scripted originals.

Additionally, there has been a growing trend of LGBTQ projects being canned. Fans have already mourned the loss of First Kill, Q-Force, The Wilds, and unfortunately many more.