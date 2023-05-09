Eurovision 2023: A Mel C cameo to Alesha Dixon rapping – all our favourite moments from semi-final 1

The build-up for Eurovision Song Contest has been pretty mad, and we can’t believe it’s finally here.

Tonight (9 May), fans were able to tune in, in their millions, to the first of two live semi-finals.

Airing live on BBC One, it’s clear hosting Eurovision in the UK isn’t being taken for granted by the the broadcaster.

With just 10 places to take from tonight, 15 acts were all hoping to make it through.

But there were plenty of incredible moments to take from the show before waving goodbye to five contestants.

Here’s just a few of our favourites.

While she wasn’t there in person, Mel C definitely made her presence clear (Image: Kit Oates)

Mel C announcing the UK hosts

It’s no secret we absolute love Mel C here at Attitude. She was even our cover star in November/December 2022.

So we were pretty buzzing when we heard her familiar Liverpudlian tones introduce this year’s hosts.

The popstar immediately got viewers excited for the evening ahead as she took it upon herself to welcome Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon to the stage.

We’re hoping it’s not the last we hear from her this year.

Hannah made it seem effortless (Image: BBC)

Hannah Waddingham speaking in French

Host Hannah looked absolutely incredible as one of tonight’s Eurovision hosts, donning a swish rainbow gown.

But the star of stage and screen proved she’s a woman of many talents when she began waxing lyrical in French. She even made a cheeky dig at the expensive of UK viewers moments later.

Is there anything the Ted Lasso star can’t do?

Conor was absolutely rocking the gold (Image: BBC)

Ireland’s Harry Styles-esque jumpsuit

Ireland’s act Wild Youth definitely got off to a promising stat this year, and they’re one of the favourites to take the glass microphone trophy home.

But those tuning in were particularly loving the Harry Styles vibes from lead singer Conor O’Donohoe this evening.

Conor wore a gold, sequinned, jumpsuit as he strutted his stuff on stage, and it went down a storm on social media.

It comes after he said the band will bring a “big and bold” performance to break the unlucky streak. We’re definitely rooting for them.

Alesha, we LOVE you (Image: BBC)

Alesha Dixon rapping

Host Alesha Dixon may be known for her rapping skills in Mis-Teeq first and foremost. But it’s been a while since she’s shown off those incredible bars.

Her Eurovision-inspired rap got a great reception of the crowd, meaning when she asked them, “When I say Euro, you say Vision,” they willingly obliged.

Unfortunately, it seems this amazing moment may have came during an ad-break for many other European viewers…

Either way, we were not ready for this.

Bucks Fizz made a cameo too (Image: BBC)

Bucks Fizz randomly appearing, and not even being called Bucks Fizz anymore

Is it even Eurovision if Cheryl Baker doesn’t pop up? We’re saying, probably not.

The singer made up 1/4 of Bucks Fizz, who won with song ‘Making Your Mind Up’ in 1981

But only three of the group were here tonight, as Cheryl took part in a voting skit alongside Jay Aston and Mike Nolan.

Oh, and they seemed to have renamed themselves The Fizz.

We don’t know how she does it (Image: BBC)

Loreen remaining calm while singing between two moving boxes

The Swedish act is no stranger to Eurovision, and won with her song Euphoria back in 2012.

She was back for a second shot at the crown this evening, and her staging has been one of the centre-pieces of Eurovision conversation.

Loreen managed to deliver a jaw-dropping performance of her song ‘Tattoo’ while lying in the middle of two boxes.

The boxes were so close together that the staging drew comparisons to a toast maker from crowds, but she remained a complete pro.

Käärijä bringing the chaos (Image: BBC)

Finland already thinking about what’s next

Käärijä, Pina Coladas, and Eurovision, need we say more? A night out beckons.

Let 3 performing Mama ŠČ! (Image: BBC)

Everything Croatia did tonight

In what was probably the most bonkers act of the night, we’ve got to give it to Croatia.

Their ability to deliver one of the most on-brand Eurovision things to ever grace the Song Contest might be unmatched.

Let 3’s song Mama ŠČ! is the ultimate dose of madness we needed, with the camp outfits and choreography to match.