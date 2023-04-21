Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham wants to show ‘love, and joy, and music’ at Eurovision

The hosts for the BBC’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 have shared that they’re “up for it.”

Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, and Julia Sanina were speaking at the official launch of the BBC’s Eurovision programming on Wednesday (19 April)

Held at Liverpool’s British Music Experience, the event saw the unveiling of the Beeb’s content in the run-up to and during the Contest.

Asked about the UK hosting on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing war, Ukrainian singer-songwriter, Julia Sanina, explained how big Eurovision is in her home country.

“It is huge. It’s always a big deal and even last year when people were watching from bomb shelters, lots of them, they were still watching it. They were still voting and wanted to win. That’s been a lot to us. Kalush Orchestra, we’re so proud of them.”

Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 event with their song ‘Stefania’. Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry, came in second.

Julia Sanina is one of the hosts of Eurovision semi-finals and the grand final (Image: BBC)

Commenting on the ongoing safety concerns for people in Ukraine Sanina added “we’re very grateful that the UK is hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.”

Waddingham then took a second to get serious, reasoning that the joy of Eurovision has to be balanced with the reality of this year’s contest.

Referring to Sanina’s comments about people in Ukraine voting from bomb shelters, Waddingham said it “hits me more than anything.” She explained that was the reason she wanted to get involved. As well as her being a “giddy [Eurovision] fan girl.”

On the ongoing war, the Ted Lasso star said it would be met with “love, and joy, and music, and all our hands holding each other up and holding each other together.”

“United by Music,” Sanina added quoting the official slogan for this year’s contest.

Hannah Waddingham is one of the hosts of Eurovision semi-finals and the grand final (Image: BBC)

Alesha Dixon said she’s looking forward to “absolutely everything.”

The singer-songwriter turned TV presenter said Eurovision is “a beast like no other.” She then said it was an “absolute honour” to work with Sanina and Waddingham.

“I just can’t wait to be a part of that energy, that atmosphere. I love [being] live, I thrive on it,” she also said.

“We’re up for it,” Dixon closed.

Alesha Dixon is one of the hosts of Eurovision semi-finals and the grand final (Image: BBC)

Waddingham, an accomplished performer of both stage and screen, had some simple, but daunting advice for this year’s contestants: “Make it count, man.”

She continued: “You are never going to get a bigger stage in your life. Make us remember you and then some!”

The two Semi-Finals are on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May. The Grand Final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.