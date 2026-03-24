Love Story creator names Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton as potential season 2 subjects

Love Story creator Connor Hines has hinted that a second instalment could centre on Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

The FX anthology, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, launched in February and dramatises the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The series charts their courtship, marriage and the media attention surrounding them, ahead of their deaths in a 1999 plane crash.

Although a second season has not been confirmed, Hines said he is considering other high-profile relationships that fit the format.

“They have the right intensity” – Love Story creator Connor Hines on Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

“Maybe Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton,” he told Vanity Fair. “They have the right intensity.”

Taylor and Burton’s relationship began during the production of Cleopatra in the early 1960s, when both were married to other people. Their affair became a major international news story and marked a shift towards more intrusive coverage of celebrity private lives.

The pair married in 1964, divorced in 1974, remarried in 1975 and divorced again the following year. They appeared together in 11 films and remained closely associated in the public eye throughout their careers.

The first season of Love Story concludes on 26 March, with the final episode depicting the fatal crash that killed Kennedy Jr., Bessette and her sister Lauren.

Hines has said the production prioritised historical accuracy while adapting events for television.

“We researched extensively, we read everything under the sun and we made sure that everything had an essence of truth and nothing felt like an aberration from their real story,” he told People in February.

“Obviously, things sometimes have to be adjusted because you are crafting a narrative for television. So, there’s a structure, there are timelines, you have a certain amount of episodes. But everything we did felt [that] we were honoring their actual legacy.”

What has Jack Schlossberg said about Love Story?

However, Jack Schlossberg, nephew of the late JFK Jr., has criticised the show.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, the 33-year-old politician said: “If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy.”

“The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life,” Schlossberg continued.

He said, “I would hope that Mr Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life.”

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette streams on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the U.S.