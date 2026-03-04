Jack Schlossberg slams Ryan Murphy’s Love Story over portrayal of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack Schlossberg, nephew of the late John F. Kennedy Jr., has criticised Ryan Murphy‘s FX series Love Story, based on the his late uncle.

Murphy’s series revisits the doomed romance of JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette, the nine-episode series follows their intense 1990 romance, marriage, and tragic 1999 plane crash death.

The series, released 12 February on Disney+ in the UK, stars Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr, son of late president John F. Kennedy, and Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette. The series marks the fifth instalment of Murphy’s American Story franchise.

Speaking about the show in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 33-year-old politician said: “If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy.”

“The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life,” Schlossberg continued.

He said, “I would hope that Mr Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life,”

Schlossberg added: “Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary.”

Schlossberg expressed concern about misinformation and the use of Kennedy family imagery at a time when he feels it is crucial not to confuse the public.

Executive producer Brad Simpson spoke about the ethical standards they have to uphold as filmmakers in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He said: “For all of us who are making TV shows based on real events, you have to consider your ethical obligation to the family members and approach it with love and kindness.”

Schlossberg linked the portrayal of his family to modern politics, citing Donald Trump’s actions in his second turn of presidency.

“We really need to take every breath that we have to try to make things better. So, if Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power,” he said.