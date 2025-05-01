Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and more to guest judge Drag Race All Stars 10

Chappell Roan is set to make her Drag Race debut as it’s been announced the singer will be a guest judge on the upcoming tenth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

It was previously suggested that Roan had filmed a guest judging spot in a profile of the star which ran in Rolling Stone magazine last year and included reference to her having received “bags of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup” at the shoot.

The artist has long aligned herself with the drag community, with Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby even referring to the singer as “your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist” and her “daughter” at last year’s MTV VMAs as she introduced Roan’s performance.

Also on board as guest judges for the new season are Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The actresses, who will appear on the same episode, are both returning judges, with Grande having previously served as guest judge in Season 15 of Drag Race, whilst Erivo appeared on Season 13.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo are also serving as judges, as is rapper Ice Spice.

Other guest judges include actresses Mayan Lopez and Kate Beckinsale, New York nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch, Hairspray director Adam Shankman, choreographer Jamal Sims, and Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs.

The cast of the upcoming All Stars season was recently announced, boasting the largest number of competing queens in Drag Race herstory, including many fan favourites such as Bosco, Alyssa Hunter, Jorgeous and Aja.

Also returning are Kerri Colby, Lydia B. Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Tina Burner, Acid Betty, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, Denali and Ginger Minj.

Rounding off the cast are Deja Skye, Irene the Alien, Olivia Lux and Phoenix.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns on Friday, 9 May exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.