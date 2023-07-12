David Tennant sends a message of solidarity with trans and non-binary youth

David Tennant has once again demonstrated he’s a proud LGBTQ+ ally.

The 52-year-old Scottish actor made the supportive statement with his outfit at the press launch of Good Omens‘ second season.

The t-shirt reads: “Leave trans kids alone you absolute freaks.”

Also, pinned to his suit is a rainbow badge with the colours of the non-binary flag.

Based on a Neil Gaiman-Terry Pratchett novel, Good Omens follows the demon Crowley (Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) trying to prevent Armageddon.

It didn’t take long for Tennant’s fans to find the shirt online, designed by Crooked.

Many praised the actor for being a visible ally, especially during a turbulent time for trans rights in the UK.

The Conservative government has repeatedly failed to stand up for the rights of trans people. This is demonstrated across the board: from the closure of Tavistock Clinic, which provided trans youth with integral support, to the “serious failure” of inclusive education for LGBTQ+ students.

It makes it all the more important, then, for celebrities like Tennant to provide solidarity and support for the community.

“I need david tennant to be my dad,” one user wrote in response to Tennant’s t-shirt.

Best known as the tenth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Tennant is set to appear in three upcoming special episodes.

Marking the show’s 60th anniversary, Tennant and Catherine Tate will feature and see the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor.

Good Omens season two will be available to stream on July 28th.