Tavistock clinic closure to leave trans youth without support, say doctors

The closure of the country’s only dedicated children’s gender identity clinic will leave young trans people with no suitable replacement.

The Tavistock clinic, named the Gender and Identity Development Service (GIDS) is due to close “by Spring 2023.”

Worryingly, NHS sources have told VICE World News there are “no locations, no staff, and no services” to adequately replace it.

NHS England declared the Tavistock clinic would be replaced by at least two regional service centres in April. However, VICE reports that NHS doctors said this deadline is “totally unachievable.”

"The NHS is failing trans young people with this move"



Exclusive: The Tavistock clinic is due to close in weeks, but NHS whistleblowers tell VICE there are currently no locations, staff, or services confirmed to replace it…https://t.co/tTwWbIdO5b — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) February 6, 2023

“The reality is that we have to accept there is currently no NHS service for transgender young people, and there is unlikely to be any service made available to them in the near future,” one senior doctor said.

They added that there is no wider training for wider NHS staff and waiting lists have been paused.

“It’s hard to not think that this was a deliberate act by NHS England, and they’re deliberately hurting trans children for a political win.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Ben Hunte, Global LGBTQ Correspondent at VICE World News, shared: “We have heard from doctors at hospitals across the UK who are so scared of a backlash from anti-trans campaigners that they now fear treating their young trans patients.”

He added clinicians have asked for support and guidance from NHS England “but they have received nothing back.”

The NHS England’s regional model of spreading services across the country was initially praised. However, specialists note they believe these promised centres may not happen at all.

“The resources, the skills, and the people are just not there,” a senior doctor worryingly shared. “They just don’t exist.”

Another clinician, who now works privately in the gender space, said they’d be surprised if services were available outside London this year.

“Trans young people are being failed by NHS England“

“They’re not only delayed, they’re flawed and set to fail,” they continued.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS trust has repeatedly faced criticism from gender-critical groups, who’ve attempted to shut the clinic down.

The clinic was rated “inadequate” in 2021 by the Care Quality Commission watchdog, citing poor leadership and high caseloads.

Also, initial appointment waiting times are lengthy; it’s believed over 5,000 young people are in line, each waiting several years.

“Trans young people are being failed by NHS England because of this move,” a clinician working at GIDS said.

Again, the clinician highlighted that the arrival of new services isn’t even on the horizon. The withdrawal of all services for young trans people is a heartbreaking precedent.

Another doctor added that staff with “years and years of experience dealing with transgender kids” are being pushed out and recruiting qualified people is “an absolute nightmare.”

The noted: “NHS England is hoping for the best, but it’s already at the worst and not changing any time soon.”

An NHS England spokesperson has told Vice News that work is continuing to deliver the new services as planned. They also answered in the affirmative when asked if the NHS is still assisting trans youth.

When approached by Attitude for comment NHS England clarified that the services would be running in 2023, not “Spring 2023” as reported by Vice.