Charlie Sheen says remarks about same-sex encounters have been ‘misunderstood’

Charlie Sheen has offered clarification on his recent comments about same-sex encounters,

The Two and a Half Men actor revisited the subject during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, reflecting on discussions sparked by his memoir The Book of Sheen and the Netflix docuseries aka Charlie Sheen.

In both, Sheen spoke candidly about having sex with men at a time when he was using crack cocaine. “That’s where it was born, or sparked,” he told People last month. “And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f***ing fun, and life goes on.”

“It wasn’t full-fledged, man” – Charlie Sheen clarifies his comments about sexual encounters with men

Now, Sheen says the remarks weren’t meant to imply what some assumed.

“When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” he told Bensinger. “But it wasn’t that.”

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen.’ But it didn’t,” he continued. “I don’t know that that matters, but that’s the only part of it that I’m like, it wasn’t full-fledged, man… They say you experiment in college, you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.”

Sheen added that he wasn’t clarifying his comments out of embarrassment, stressing: “It’s not a shame thing. It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category.’”

During the height of his drug abuse, Sheen says he was extorted by male partners

Beyond the sexual revelations, Sheen’s memoir and docuseries delve into his struggles with addiction, fame, and personal relationships. He also revealed that during the height of his drug abuse, he was extorted by male partners, which contributed to his secrecy at the time.

“It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion,” Sheen told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan. “And so at the time, I was just trying to survive it, trying to navigate it, trying to make sense of it”.

Sheen didn’t name the individuals involved but described the situation as emotionally and financially draining.