Channel 4 unveils first look at Tip Toe as Alan Cumming and David Morrissey clash in Russell T Davies thriller

Channel 4 has released first look stills from Tip Toe, the upcoming five-part drama from Russell T Davies, as the series enters its final week of filming.

Alan Cumming leads the cast as Leo, the owner of Spit & Polish, a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village. David Morrissey stars opposite him as Clive, Leo’s long-time neighbour. The pair have lived next door to each other for almost fifteen years, but the drama follows their relationship as rising tensions in their community push them from neighbours to adversaries.

Tip Toe is described as a suburban thriller examining how radicalised views, prejudice and fear can escalate in everyday settings. The series blends Davies’ familiar wit with a focus on the pressures facing the LGBTQ+ community today.

“This show has some of the finest acting I’ve ever seen, from the most splendid cast” – Russell T Davies on Channel 4’s Tip Toe

“We’re in the final days of filming, and I’m so excited for 2026 – this show has some of the finest acting I’ve ever seen, from the most splendid cast, and I can’t wait for it to hit Channel 4,” Davies says.

The show is filmed entirely in Manchester and features Pooky Quesnel as Clive’s wife Marie, Jackson Connor and Joseph Evans as George and Saul, Clive’s sons, and Elizabeth Berrington as Leo’s friend Stephanie. Iz Hesketh and Shakeel Kimotho appear as Zee and Hanna, who work at Spit & Polish, with Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as bar manager Judy. The cast also includes Paul Rhys as Melba, Charlie Condou as Leo’s ex-husband Curtis, and Denise Welch as Diane.

David Morrisey in Tip Toe (Image: Channel 4 / Ben Blackall) Alan Cumming and David Morrisey in Tip Toe (Image: Channel 4 / Ben Blackall) Alan Cumming in Tip Toe (Image: Channel 4 / Ben Blackall)

Tip Toe is produced by Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, with Nicola Shindler, Davies, Peter Hoar and Cumming serving as executive producers. Phil Collinson is producer, with Hoar directing. Andy Pryor is casting director and Gemma Boswell is commissioning editor for Channel 4. ITV Studios will distribute the series internationally.

“I think almost every message is in there, I’ve not held back” – Davies on the message behind Tip Toe

Speaking about the series, Davies told us at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar: “Alan plays a bar owner who runs a bar called Spit and Polish on Canal Street. I’ve never actually done that before, I’ve never been on the street itself. It’s very modern, it’s very angry, it’s very funny. It’s about life today, but with a lot of twists and turns. I’m very excited.”

On the message behind Tip Toe, he continued: “I think almost every message is in there, I’ve not held back.”

He added: “I think the main message is we’re in trouble, and I think a wave of hatred is heading our way, especially in forthcoming elections, with enemies rising up against us in the vote. So it’s a call to arms.”

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.