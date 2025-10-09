Russell T Davies calls upcoming Channel 4 drama Tip Toe a ‘call to arms’ amid ‘a wave of hatred’

Russell T Davies has raised concerns over the current political climate, saying that his upcoming Channel 4 drama Tip Toe is combatting it with every LGBTQ+ message possible.

In attendance at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, Davies was the Man Of The Year award presenter, to Attitude’s freshest cover star Russell Tovey

The Doctor Who showrunner’s new series is set around Manchester’s Gay Village in a five-part-series starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey in leading roles.

“I think the main message is we’re in trouble” – Russell T Davies on what he is trying to portray through upcoming Tip Toe series

Speaking about the series, Davies explained: “Alan plays a bar owner who runs a bar called Spit and Polish on Canal Street. I’ve never actually done that before, I’ve never been on the street itself. It’s very modern, it’s very angry, it’s very funny. It’s about life today, but with a lot of twists and turns. I’m very excited.”

On the message behind Tip Toe, he continued: “I think almost every message is in there, I’ve not held back.”

He added: “I think the main message is we’re in trouble, and I think a wave of hatred is heading our way, especially in forthcoming elections, with enemies rising up against us in the vote. So it’s a call to arms.”

“I think these days it’s hard work to be gay” – Davies presenting the Man Of The Year Award

As well as this, when announcing Tovey as the Man of the Year Award winner, he highlighted the hardships the community faces simply by being their authentic selves.

He said: “I think these days it’s hard work to be gay, don’t you think? To cut your way through the world all day, every day, in some shape or form, you’re coming out. You’re presenting yourself. And we’re being attacked.”

Highlighting the Attitude cover star, he addressed Tovey: “And this man makes being gay both supremely important and supremely irrelevant at the same time – and that’s a magical mix.”

Tip Toe is set to appear on our TV screens on Channel 4 in 2026, which specifics yet to be announced.

