The Celebrity Traitors renewed for second series by BBC after 11 million watched finale

The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed for a second season on BBC One and iPlayer next year, following the first season finale which drew 11 million viewers.

Companion series The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will also return on BBC Sounds, BBC Two and iPlayer. Scotland’s Studio Lambert produces the show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

From its very first episode, the celebrity version of the format became a hit, attracting 14.8 million views over 28 days and making it the biggest single episode on UK television so far this year. It has also become the largest unscripted title in the UK market since 2021.

A newly released Economic Impact Report shows that The Traitors franchise, including both UK and US editions, has contributed £21.8 million ($28.7 million) to Scotland’s economy since 2022.

“Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn,” said BBC head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight.

“In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first. Plus with ‘Uncloaked’ returning and today’s news of the positive contribution ‘The Traitors’ brand has made to Scotland’s economy, there is plenty to celebrate.”

Series 1 included Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Tom Daley, Clare Balding and Stephen Fry

The first season received strong critical acclaim, featuring a mix of actors, comedians, broadcasters, singers and influencers. The line-up included Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, and Tom Daley.

With a second season now confirmed, viewers can expect more celebrity scheming, alliances and strategic play as the game returns to the castle in 2026.