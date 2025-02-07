Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd begins filming next TV show alongside Jamie Bell

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has begun work on his next project – a TV show co-starring Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell.

Gadd shared the news in an Instagram post yesterday (Thursday 6 February 2025), alongside the caption: “New content. Coming soon.”

Gadd shared the message along with a picture of himself holding a production slate for Half Man.

News of the show – which will be broadcast by the BBC in the UK and HBO in the US – was first revealed in November 2024.

Gadd will also write and executive produce the project, formerly titled Lions.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Half Man follows estranged ‘brothers’ Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd),” reads the show’s official synopsis. “When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall’s wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

“Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city — a changing world, even — and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question: What does it mean to be a man?”

Gadd shot to fame in the Jessica Gunning-co-starring Netflix hit Baby Reindeer in April 2024.

Richard Gadd (Image: Netflix)

Speaking to Attitude at the time, Gadd said: “I want people to be moved. I think we see the world in very black and white terms these days, and sort of good and bad. I think everyone tries to pull some sort of moral point out of things. I never wanted Baby Reindeer to have an agenda. I just want it to be a window into the lives of people who have a lot of issues. And I think life is so complicated. I almost want the nuances to come back into it a little bit.”

Gadd further added: “What I quite like is when you go through Baby Reindeer, I hope that people are on my side, they’re on Martha’s side, and then they hate us both, but then they feel sorry for us both, and that’s life. It’s the human condition. And I hope that people see that the situation itself was bad. Mainly you want to touch people. You want to move people, you want to bring comfort to those who have been disturbed by similar experiences.”