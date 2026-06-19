MNEK releases new single ‘REVERSE!!’ from upcoming album ahead of Pride in London gig

MNEK has entered a new era, dropping his new single ‘REVERSE!!’ from his upcoming album, ahead of his Pride in London headliner gig.

The South London-born singer, songwriter and record producer will take to the Pride in London main stage on Saturday 4 July, debuting his new single live in front of thousands.

‘REVERSE!!’, is the lead track from his upcoming album BULLDOZER!!, slated for release in autumn 2026.

“It’s a fun, up-tempo club record with a really tongue-in-cheek lyric” – MNEK describing his new single ‘REVERSE!!’

Blending UK underground styles and 2000s R&B influences, MNEK said he has “been itching to share” the single with his fans as he puts his identity at the forefront of the BULLDOZER!! era.

“It’s a fun, up-tempo club record with a really tongue-in-cheek lyric. I’ve played it out in a few clubs these past few months and the response has been great,” said MNEK in a news release.”

Homoerotic, high-energy dance music video

Alongside the release, MNEK debuted the REVERSE!! music video. Directed by Douglas Reddan, it sees street dancers take over an underground car park in a homoerotic, high-energy dance compilation.

MNEK released his debut studio album Language in September 2018 through Virgin EMI Records. BULLDOZER!! marks his first full-length record in eight years.

Aside from his own music, MNEK is well-known for his high-profile collaborations, writing for the likes of Beyoncé, Zara Larsson, Little Mix and more.

MNEK will perform live at Pride in London’s Trafalgar Square stage on 4 July 2026.