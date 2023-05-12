Eurovision 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of the Grand Final

The Eurovision Song Contest has certainly taken the nation by storm, being hosted in the UK for the first time since 1998.

Fans have flocked in their thousands to Liverpool to try and soak up a bit of the action this week.

We’ve already witnessed several dress rehearsals and two live semi-finals, and the final 26 countries through to the Grand Final have been confirmed.

And with an epic show in store tomorrow night (13 May), we’re on hand to answer all your burning questions ahead of the marathon broadcast.

What happens in the Eurovision Grand Final and who are the presenters?

There are 26 acts who will be performing in the Grand Final. The so-called ‘Big Five’, made up of UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany, plus last year’s winner Ukraine automatically get a spot.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina, who have been hosting the semi-finals, will join together again for the Grand Final alongside Eurovision legend, Graham Norton.

He will also be providing commentary on with comedian Mel Giedroyc.

Mae Muller will represent the UK (Image: BBC/Windfall Films/Rafael Libson-Hochenberg)

The UK is being represented by 25-year-old Mae Muller, who’s hoping to be in with a chance of winning with her pop banger, ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Fans can watch the Final from 8pm live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which will last a whopping four hours.

There will also be some surprises in store for fans. Host Scott Mills shared: “There has been some stuff happening where it has been a completely closed set, so nobody has been allowed to go in … and no one will tell us.”

Loreen is coming back fighting this year (Image: Alma Bengtsson/SVT)

Who are the favourites to win Eurovision?

Well, quite unsurprisingly, returning winner Loreen is currently at the top of the bookies’ odds to take the crown again.

Eurovision World.com has calculated the ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Tattoo’ singer has a 49% chance of winning Eurovision. Its score is based on several bookmakers’ odds.

Behind her with a 20% chance is Finland’s Käärijä with the ever catchy ‘Cha Cha Cha’. Following that is Ukraine (7%), France (4%) and Spain (4%).

The UK’s Mae Muller is eighth on the list with a 1% chance of winning. Of course, these are just odds, and nothing is set in stone! There could be some major surprises to come on the night.

It could only have been Catherine really, couldn’t it (Image: BBC)

Who is announcing the UK’s points?

The all-important question of which famous face would be announcing the UK’s ‘douze points’ was finally answered this week.

Catherine Tate will be the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson coming live from Liverpool during Saturday (13 May) night’s Grand Final.

The BAFTA award-winning star will deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena at the end of the televoting window.

The actress and comedian said: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision.

“It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

Sam Ryder will return to perform his new single ‘Mountain’ (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who is performing in the finale?

Last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra will open the show with a powerful performance titled ‘Voices of a New Generation’. They’ll also perform their 2022 winning song, ‘Stefania’.

Some of Ukraine’s past iconic contestants will also perform during the Eurovision Flag Parade.

Among them are GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serducha who will provide new twists on their entries and weave in British classics.

Sam Ryder, who finished as a runner up in Turin, will be performing his new single ‘Mountain’.

In the Final interval, Israel’s Netta, Italy’s Mahmood, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Liverpool’s very own Sonia will perform ‘The Liverpool Songbook’.

The acts will pay tribute to Liverpool’s significant contribution to music. We’re hoping for another Mel C nod.

How does the Eurovision voting system work and how can you vote?

All viewers in participating and non-participating countries alike can vote using the official Eurovision App.

The outcome of Eurovision is determined in a 50/50 split by a jury of music industry professionals and viewers.

You can also vote online here, the new voting hub for the Eurovision Song Contest.

For the first time ever, viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s competition will also be able to vote.

Vote lines will be open and closed at times specified during broadcast. Viewers watching around the world can vote for their favourite songs, in another first.

Fans cannot vote for their own country, so you won’t be able to help Mae’s efforts, unfortunately.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final airs on Saturday, 13 May, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm