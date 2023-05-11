Sweden tops bookie favourites to win Eurovision 2023

Could we be heading to Sweden for Eurovision 2024? If the bookies are right, then it looks like that will be the case.

Sweden’s Loreen gave an exhilarating performance in the first semi-final on Tuesday (9 May) taking a spot in the grand final on Saturday (13 May) And it’s put the odds heavily in her favour!

Eurovision World.com has calculated the ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Tattoo’ singer has a 49% chance of winning Eurovision. Its score is based on several bookmakers’ odds.

Behind her with a 20% chance is Finland’s Käärijä with the ever catchy ‘Cha Cha Cha’. Following that is Ukraine (7%), France (4%) and Spain (4%)

The UK’s Mae Muller is eighth on the list with a 1% chance of winning. Of course, these are just odds, and nothing is set in stone!

Speaking to Attitude earlier this month Loreen revealed she had initially turned down the idea of returning to Eurovision.

Loreen entered the Eurovision Hall of Fame in 2012 with her iconic track, ‘Euphoria’.

Loreen told Attitude: “I eventually found myself going back and forth. I wanted to make sure I really had something to bring.

“Eventually I felt like whenever I say I’m going to do it, there is a really positive energy flowing. So, in the end, it was not just the song, but also the people around me that made me feel like my life was really pointing very clearly at one direction…”

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia, Norway have so far made it through to the Grand Final.

The remaining contestants – Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, and Slovenia – go head-to-head tonight (Thursday 11 May)

The winners will join the 10 from Semi Final 1 as well as Ukraine and the ‘Big 5’ – the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.