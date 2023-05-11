Eurovision 2023: Luke Evans, Peppa Pig, and Scooch – surprises and highlights of Semi-Final 2

Another great show! The second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2023 is over and we are two days away from finding out who will take the trophy.

It also means we’re just two days away from it all being over for another year, which is very sad!

On Thursday (11 May) Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, and Slovenia competed for a place in the final.

In the end, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, and Slovenia made it through. They join the ‘Big Five’ (United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy) as well as Ukraine.

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia, and Norway qualified on Tuesday’s (9 May) Semi-Final 1.

Once again, Thursday’s show came with plenty of highlights, and some surprises. Here are some of our favourites.

The presenting trio

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, and Hannah Waddingham make for one dreamy Eurovision presenting team (Image: BBC)

Whoever thought to put Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, and Julia Sanina together as a presenting trio deserves a medal! Or at least a raise!

These three truly won us over on Tuesday and they did it all over again tonight. The rapport, camaraderie, and just sheer excellence from all three kept things light and moving along well.

They’re our Avengers.

Belgium slaying

Belgium’s Gustaph performs ‘Because Of You’ at Eurovision (Image: BBC)

Belgium’s Gustaph turned it up! He brought fierce energy to the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with ‘Because of You’. Speaking to Attitude recently he described the song as a queer anthem inspired by acceptance and chosen family.

It’s one hell of a performance that we’ll be thinking about for some time!

Scooch!

Scooch makes a surprise appearance at the Semi-Final 2 of Eurovision (Image: BBC)

Was anyone expecting that?! Actual Scooch! As in ‘Flying the Flag (For You)’ Scooch!

The crew turned up at the M&S Bank Arena in a version of their uniforms from 2007 handing out voting cards. Host Alesha Dixon had to educate them on voting via app in 2023.

But what a surprise!

Cyprus turned the heat up… literally!

Cyprus’ Andrew Lambrou performs ‘Break a Broken Heart’ (Image: BBC)

Even though we saw a sneak peek of this performance in rehearsal, we’re still amazed! Cyprus’ entry, Andrew Lambrou, quite literally turned the heat up with a performance including literal flames.

When Attitude sat on rehearsal we were sat a few rows back and even then we could feel the flames. We hope everyone on the arena floor was ok! Maybe some singed eyebrows about…

We’re definitely hot under the collar!

Luke Evans taking a stroll down memory lane

Luke Evans takes us on a walk down memory lane (Image: BBC)

The Welsh heartthrob made a special appearance for a look back at some of the history of Eurovision.

As much as we’re enjoying Eurovision in the here and now, a nostalgic look back is always appreciated. And narrated by Evan’s tender tenor voice? Delightful.

Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig leads the conga (Image: BBC)

Another appearance we didn’t imagine at Eurovision – Peppa Pig!

In true Eurovision fashion, the nation’s favourite animated pig came out to lead the conga as the voting lines open.

Sure! Ok!

A festive classic at Eurovision

Mariya Yaremchuk and Zlata Dziunka celebrate Ukrainian music (Image: BBC)

Semi-Final 1 included a moving and emotional tribute to Ukraine’s displaced through a new rendition of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’. The song was sung by Ukraine’s 2010 entry, Alyosha, alongside Liverpool’s own Rebecca Ferguson.

Semi-Final 2 saw a performance titled ‘Music Unites Generations’ explore the connection between generations of Ukrainians and music. Ukraine’s 2014 entry, Mariya Yaremchuk, led a medley of some of the most well-known pieces of music from the country.

The performance also featured Rapper OTOY. 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka joined for ‘Carol of the Bells’.

Drag Queens bringing even more camp-ery to Eurovision

Miss Mercedes Bends, Miss Demeanor, and Tomara Thomas strike a pose (Image: BBC)

We didn’t think Eurovision could get any more camp but producers evidently heard that and thought: ‘Hold my beer!”

Watching our three presenting goddesses enter the ‘Queen Machine’ we weren’t quite sure what to expect. Then Miss Demeanour, Miss Mercedes Bends, and Tomara Thomas emerged.

This new trio then broke out into a fun medley of songs called ‘Be Who You Wanna Be’ including Jessie Ware’s ‘Free Yourself,’ and En Vogue’s ‘Free Your Mind’. The song speaks for itself.

And superbly timed given current world events. 10’s across the board!