Elton John details process behind kneecap necklace, revealing jewellery maker ‘baked’ and ‘painted’ his bone in new film

Sir Elton John stars in a new documentary exploring the personal, cultural and scientific significance of gold, entitled Touched by Gold.

Released today (15 September), one of the film’s most unusual stories focuses on Elton’s old kneecaps, which were transformed into jewellery.

The singer explained that after his double knee replacement, he asked his surgeon if he could keep the bones. Jewellery maker Theo Fennell then “baked” and coated them in gold to create a brooch and a necklace, with a chain made from bones.

“I just thought it would be more fun to have” – Elton John on turning his knee caps into jewellery

“I just thought it would be more fun to have, you know, a necklace that reflected the thing at the end of it,” said the Grammy Award winner.

On the back of the necklace is a Latin inscription, which Elton says translates to: “I will no longer bow to any man.”

Elton underwent a double knee replacement in 2021, which delayed his farewell tour, culminating in 2023 with a headline performance at Glastonbury.

He described the final pieces as “talismanic” and “timeless”, adding that gold was the only material that could accurately follow the unusual shapes of the bones.

At the BFI London Film Festival premiere of his documentary Never Too Late, he wore one of his old kneecaps as a necklace – encased in gold, of course. Elton blamed his eight-inch platform heels: “No wonder I had to have two kneecap replacements later on in my life.”

“They’re so much a part of who I became” – Elton on gold becoming a key part of his brand

The film also traces Elton’s lifelong connection with gold, opening his personal archive to the public for the first time. The 78-year-old highlights how the metal has shaped his art, costumes and accessories.

“Gold wasn’t really a part of my life as a child growing up,” he said. “And I think gold is so important because the gold shoes, the gold glasses, the gold outfits, the gold capes – they’re so much a part of who I became.”

Beyond performance and fashion, the documentary examines gold’s wider role in society, including its use in modern medicine such as pacemakers. Elton has had one since 1999, following the discovery of an irregular heartbeat.

“Sir Elton John has embraced that spirit” – Chief executive of World Gold Council, David Tait, on Elton embodying individuality

Directed by Grierson Award-winner and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Toby Trackman, the film also explores gold’s role in HIV detection technology, reflecting Elton’s longstanding advocacy through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“Gold could be helpful to a pacemaker, or a microphone, or HIV tests,” Elton said. “Gold was used in some rapid HIV tests, which was so important, because testing was so vital. In some rapid HIV tests, the red line represents the fact that there are gold nanoparticles. It’s just amazing to think that you’re so ignorant of incredible details about what things can actually do.”

The project was produced in collaboration with the World Gold Council. Its chief executive, David Tait, said: “Gold has always held a unique place in human culture – inspiring creativity, science, individuality and self-expression.

“Touched by Gold shows beautifully how Sir Elton John has embraced that spirit throughout his career, while also reminding us of the extraordinary ways gold continues to shape our world today.”

Touched by Gold premieres worldwide today (15 September).