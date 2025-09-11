Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson defends herself for ‘long-ass political rants’: ‘I’m unhinged as hell’

Elon Musk‘s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has embraced her outspoken reputation, describing herself as “unhinged as hell” when it comes to political commentary.

In conversation with model Alex Consani for Dazed, Wilson, 21, defended her tendency to go on what she calls “long-ass political rants”.

“I’m unhinged as hell. I will go on long-ass political rants,” she stated. “That’s kind of what’s expected of me. I’m not a politician, but I am someone who talks about politics. Everyone’s a political figure! There’s not really a way to be like, ‘Oh, I don’t get into politics. I’m politically neutral.’ That’s not a thing in 2025. It’s not. If you don’t have any beliefs then, by default, you are…”

Self-care has become a central focus for Wilson

Beyond politics, Wilson is candid about navigating the pressures of social media and the attention that comes with it. She has learned to silence the critical inner voice that can make public life overwhelming:

She added: “I killed that voice in my head a long time ago. Took it out in front of the barn. Two-barrel… She’s dead in a ditch. People ask about things that were very difficult in my life that I’ve been public about online… Then I struggle to exit the situation. I tell myself, ‘I don’t struggle with being a people pleaser, I can say no to people.’ But I really do struggle.”

Self-care has become a central focus for Wilson, who reflected on her growth with humour and honesty. “I’m getting better at [caring for myself]. I thought I was bad at it, then I met some people who were really bad and I was like, ‘You should get better at this… Wait, I should get better at this!’ That sounds so bad… but I think that’s often the way,” she said. She also finds joy in simple hobbies: “I learned French because I like languages. I’m just a woman with hobbies.”

A highly public estrangement from her father, Elon Musk

Political activism remains central to Wilson’s worldview. She spoke passionately about human rights abuses, particularly those in the US during the conversation.

She stressed, “It is currently July 8 and one of the most relevant political issues right now is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’… We are treating human beings like pests. I don’t understand how any of these people sleep at night. People really need to put themselves in the shoes of other people.”

(Image: Brianna Capozzi)

Her comments come amid a highly public estrangement from her father. Following her gender transition in 2020, she legally changed her name and severed ties with Musk, criticising him as a “pathetic man-child” and emphasising that she has been financially independent since.

Vivian’s mother, Justine Wilson, has expressed her support for her daughter, stating on X she is “proud” of her for standing up for herself.

DAZED’S AUTUMN 2025 ISSUE IS ON SALE FROM THURSDAY 11 SEPTEMBER.