Elon Musk misgenders daughter in response to her decision to leave US after Trump win

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has announced her intention to leave the US following Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

The 20-year-old, who is transgender, shared her decision on Threads yesterday (7 November), stating she doesn’t see a future for herself in a country that elected Trump for a second term.

In her post, Wilson explained, “Even if he’s only in office for 4 years … the people who willingly voted this in aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.” She also expressed concerns about the persistence of anti-trans sentiment, even if promised legislation doesn’t materialise.

Musk, who has been estranged from Wilson since her transition in 2022, responded on X by misgendering her, claiming in a reply to a New York Post story post that she was “killed by the woke mind virus.”

“Grubby little control freak”

Wilson called out her father on Threads, writing: “If I’m correct, the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that you’re mad that you finally don’t have power over someone. You’re upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn’t matured as a person for 38 years. However, last time I checked that’s not my fucking problem.”

“He is uncaring and narcissistic” – Vivian Jenna Wilson

Wilson is one of Musk’s five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. In 2022, she legally changed her name and gender, stating in court documents that she no longer wished to be related to her biological father. This decision was influenced by Musk’s public comments on transgender issues, including a 2020 tweet stating, “Pronouns suck,” which many perceived as dismissive of the transgender community.

The relationship between Musk and Wilson has been strained, with Wilson accusing her father of being absent and unsupportive during her transition. In a 2024 interview, she described Musk as “uncaring and narcissistic”, alleging that he harassed her for exhibiting feminine traits during her childhood. She also contested Musk’s claims that he was “tricked” into approving her gender-affirming care, stating that he was fully aware of her transition process.

Musk, who has publicly supported Trump and reportedly donated significant sums to his campaign, continues to be embroiled in controversies surrounding his rhetoric on gender identity and LGBTQ+ issues.

Vivian’s mother, Justine Wilson, has expressed her support for her daughter, stating on X she is “proud” of her for standing up for herself. Meanwhile, Wilson’s decision to leave the U.S. highlights the growing concerns of transgender individuals facing an increasingly hostile environment under the renewed Trump administration.