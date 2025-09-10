Alex Consani says being ‘uncensored’ is at the core of her trans identity

Alex Consani has opened up about the importance of using her platform to speak out, claiming being “uncensored” is central to who she is as a trans woman.

The 22-year-old model reflected on the pressures of sharing political views in the public eye during a discussion with Elon Musk‘s estranged daughter, Gen-Z activist Vivian Wilson, for Dazed.

“I think being uncensored is an inherent part of being trans,” she said. “Our identities are already something that we have to fight for, and you kind of just have to say ‘fuck it’ and speak about what you believe in, because you’re not going to change who you are, right?”

Wilson replied: “I killed that voice in my head a long time ago. Took it out in front of the barn. Two-barrel.”

“There were a lot of people in fashion who were like, ‘Maybe don’t say that'” – Alex Consani on speaking about the Israel–Palestine conflict

Consani, who made history as one of the youngest trans models to break into fashion, admitted she’s faced pushback when speaking out.

“When I was speaking about the shit happening in Palestine, there were a lot of people in fashion who were like, ‘Maybe don’t say that,'” she said. “Some of my friends were like, ‘I talked about it and now I haven’t been working for months.’ For me, it’s a moral belief. I’m not scared to speak about what I believe in, especially when it comes to human lives.”

She also dismissed the idea that staying politically neutral is an option in 2025. “Even people ‘in the norm’ are political figures, if people look to them for advice on what to believe politically,” she explained.

Consani’s stellar year

“But so many people like to be in a bubble of comfort, or a bubble of privilege, especially when they’re white and cis and have some sort of money. When your experience is comfortable enough that you are willing to never experience or listen to anyone else’s stories, that is where you become uneducated.”

(Image: Carlijn Jacobs)

Consani, who signed with IMG Models in 2019, has had a stellar year which has included working with brands such as Jaquemus and Jean Paul Gaultier, walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and appearing in the music video for Charli xcx’s ‘360’ alongside Chloe Sevigny, Julia Fox and Hari Nef.

She took home the prize for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards, making her the first ever publicly transgender person to win it.

