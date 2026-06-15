Danny Beard to star as Paul O’Grady in new play SAVAGE

Danny Beard, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4, has been announced to star as Paul O’Grady in the upcoming play SAVAGE.

Inspired by the life of O’Grady and his infamous drag persona Lily Savage, the play follows his journey from working-class roots in Birkenhead to becoming a renowned drag icon.

SAVAGE will premiere on 13 February 2027 at Curve Leicester, before going on tour and transferring to London’s West End.

Jonathan Harvey, writer of SAVAGE, was given Paul O’Grady’s blessing

SAVAGE poster (Image: Provided)

Written by the multi-award-winning Jonathan Harvey, the project has been created with O’Grady’s blessing and draws upon his autobiographies for inspiration.

Speaking in a news release, Harvey said he was “thrilled” when Paul gave him the opportunity to turn his life story into a stage show.

“I first saw Lily in a scuzzy gay bar in West London in the late 80s and laughed ‘til I hurt, so it’s an honour indeed to bring his story and the colourful escapades of the blonde bombsite herself to life,” Harvey exclaimed.

“It’s so sad he’s not here to see it” – Harvey honouring O’Grady’s legacy

Andre Portasio, Jonathan Harvey and Danny Beard (Image: Danny Kaan)

“This is one of those few shows that I’m involved in where I can go ‘You need to come. It’s really good’… because the zinging one-liners are all his. It’s so sad he’s not here to see it, but hopefully this will be a fitting testament to everything he achieved, and a cracking night out full of humour and heart.”

The play is produced by ROYO, Curve, Hope Mill Theatre and Eilene Davidson, and will be directed by Nikolai Foster.

Curve leadership praised O’Grady as a “generational talent” and said they are “honoured” to work on such a “hilarious, heartfelt and electrifying new play”.

Nikolai Foster thanks O’Grady’s husband for trusting the SAVAGE team to turn the late icon’s life story into a play

Danny Beard (Image: Danny Kaan)

Director of Savage, Foster, said: “Jonathan is one of our finest writers and alongside Paul’s husband André [Portasio], manager Joan and our co-producers, we are indebted to them all for trusting us to tell this story.

“From the streets of Liverpool to the sharp tongue and stiletto heels of Lily Savage, Paul’s is a remarkable and utterly unique story. We know our audiences in Leicester will laugh loudly, be deeply moved and reminded why Paul O’Grady remains one of the most beloved and revered entertainers this country will ever produce,” said Foster.

SAVAGE 2027 tour dates