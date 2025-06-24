Elliot Page joins production of documentary about Drag Race star Peppermint

Actor and producer Elliot Page has signed on as an executive producer for a new feature documentary on trans RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, Peppermint, entitled A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint.

The film follows Peppermint’s journey from her early days performing in drag and doing sex work to support her transition, to her breakthrough on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race and her groundbreaking role Head Over Heels, which made her the first publicly trans woman to play a lead role on Broadway.

The documentary promises never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes insight into her decision to take part in Drag Race, a moment that proved life-changing.

“Her artistry, courage, and advocacy have changed the landscape for trans performers” – Elliot Page

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his involvement with the documentary, the Umbrella Academy actor said: “Her artistry, courage, and advocacy have changed the landscape for trans performers and inspired so many of us.”

Alongside Elliot, who heads company Pageboy Productions, Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen is also co-producing the 80-minute documentary.

Elliot added: “This documentary captures the full complexity of her experience in a way that feels both intimate and universal. Pageboy is honoured to help bring her story to audiences everywhere.”

Peppermint shared that the film has been nearly a decade in the making and aims to portray “something more honest and personal.”

Peppermint said: “Trans issues are in the zeitgeist, yet our full humanity is so often left out of the conversation.”

“A dream come true” – Peppermint

“Partnering with Pageboy Productions and having Elliot Page join as an executive producer ahead of our world premiere at Frameline49 is truly a dream come true,” she added.

Director Oriel Pe’er furthermore told the outlet: “Our documentary arrives at a crucial time for trans visibility, offering an unflinching yet hopeful portrait of survival, legacy, and the transformative power of chosen family.”

A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint, premieres at Frameline49 in San Francisco on June 26.