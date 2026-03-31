Elliot Page to open all-trans Shakespeare production of As You Like It

Elliot Page is set to introduce a new production of As You Like It at The Space Theatre this summer, featuring an entirely trans and non-binary cast.

Grassroots theatre company, Trans What You Will, has teamed up with the trans icon with a live premiere of the show on 24 July from New York.

Speaking on the upcoming production, Page said, “Shakespeare wrote characters who defy easy categories long before we had language for it – and that feels as relevant now as it ever has. Trans What You Will is proving that these stories have always belonged to us, and I’m honored to support that work. Can’t wait to share this with an audience.”

“I am delighted to be back directing another of Shakespeare’s gendery plays for Trans What You Will!” – Phoebe Kemp, director

The production follows last year’s success of Twelfth Night, opened by the legendary Sir Ian McKellen, which raised £8,000 for trans charity Not a Phase.

This time, the company is spreading even further. As You Like It is set to be live-streamed globally, alongside Twelfth Night in Barcelona – marking the first time the group has taken its work beyond the UK.

Phoebe Kemp, director of both productions, said: “I am delighted to be back directing another of Shakespeare’s gendery plays for Trans What You Will! I am so excited to dive into all the queerness and gender exploration within As You Like It.

“The trans community is still facing worsening oppression worldwide, and the opportunity to counter that with joy is an honour. Can’t wait to share with you all what we create!”

Where can I buy tickets for As You Like It at The Space Theatre?

The comedic play, with its themes of cross-dressing, mistaken identity and desire that refuses to sit neatly within labels, is known as one of Shakespeare’s most fluid – making it the perfect place to celebrate the trans community at a time when it feels most needed.

As You Like It runs 22-24 July 2026 at The Space Theatre. Tickets for performances and global livestream are now live.