Dua Lipa teases new Barbie track ‘Dance The Night’ and we’re so ready

Dua Lipa has got us all even more excited about the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie by sharing a snippet of her soundtrack on social media.

The singer, 27, was revealed to be part of the star-studded film through the release of glossy new cast posters last month.

Fans were delighted when it transpired she would also have another important part to play – masterminding the soundtrack.

Dua has now treated us all to a short instrumental teaser for the new song, which comes out on Friday.

Titled ‘Dance The Night’, the clip sees Dua recreates Margot Robbie’s already iconic Barbie heel pose.

She then blows a kiss to viewers, before it’s revealed the full record will be titled, predictably, Barbie: The Album.

We are so ready for new Dua (Image: Twitter/@dualipa)

From what we can gauge so far, it’ll borrow some sounds from Dua’s second album, Future Nostalgia.

There’s a little bit of funk coming through and we’re sure it’s going to be absolutely everywhere this summer.

Alongside the audio, Dua tweeted: “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST 💖 @barbiethealbum @barbiethemovie @barbie.”

The announcement she would star as Mermaid Barbie followed months of speculation she would appear in the movie.

She even replicates Margot Robbie’s already iconic foot shot (Image: Twitter/@dualipa)

The flick’s official account followed 15 people, including the ‘One Kiss’ singer.

Australian actress Margot and Ryan Gosling lead the cast as the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other names to star include: Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023