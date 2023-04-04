Dua Lipa joins Barbie movie and fans are loving it

The Barbie movie has finally given us a sneak preview of who’s playing who, and it’s everything we wanted and more.

Greta Gerwig’s latest film may not hit cinemas until July, but that hasn’t stopped fans begging for new information.

Now, the biggest teaser since the trailer was released back in December has dropped.

A stream of glossy character posters fresh out of the box were revealed on social media today (Tuesday, April 4).

Fans are understandably hyped, especially over the prominent new addition of Dua Lipa.

The ‘Physical’ singer appears in character as Mermaid Barbie, and is also reported to be performing on the movie’s soundtrack, according to MailOnline.

Margot Robbie as Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

It followed months of speculation she would appear in the movie, after the flick’s official account followed 15 people, including the ‘One Kiss’ singer.

The posters suggest stars will all play either different versions of Barbie, Ken, or humans.

Margot Robbie of course will lead as Barbie. Meanwhile Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, and Emma Mackey will appear as President Barbie, Diplomat Barbie, and Barbie with a Nobel Prize in physics respectively.

Ryan Gosling in Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa look set to appear as Ken dolls.

The posters are all as mad as you’d expect, with incredible retro hair and outfits giving us all the throwback vibes we hoped for.

Ncuti Gatwa in Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

Elsewhere, other cast members featured include comedian Jamie Demetriou, Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, and You‘s Hari Nef.

The list of incredible names goes on, with actual Dame Helen Mirren confirmed as the movie’s narrator.

Connor Swindells in Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

The much-needed teaser ahead of its release in July has left us so excited, with some great fan reactions already.

One person wrote in response: “Can’t wait! I’ll be seated!”

Referencing the incredible set of posters, another said: “Someone NEEDS to make and instagram filter out of this.”

Simu Liu (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

“DUA IS COMING OMG,” shared someone else, after Dua’s addition to the already star-studded was confirmed.

Dozens of excited social media users have even dubbed it “film of the year” months before its arrival.

Hari Nef in Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

Others to feature in the nostalgia-fuelled epic include Kingsley Ben-Adair, Ana Cruz Kayne, and Will Ferrell.

Scott Evans in Barbie (Image: Twitter/@barbiethemovie)

Scott Evans, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Rita Arya, and Michael Cera complete the very impressive cast list.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.