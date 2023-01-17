Audience cheers as Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon makes Broadway debut

Jinkx Monsoon has made history by becoming the first drag queen to take on the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago. And by all accounts, audiences love it!

The winner of Drag Race season five and the recent winners season of All Stars took her first bow on Monday (16 January)

In footage on social media, the audience cheers enthusiastically for Jinkx as she graces the stage during the curtain call. Bouquets of roses are also thrown at the performer’s feet before she joins the rest of the cast.

Fans hope the role of Morton, the role played by Queen Latifah in the 2002 film, is the first of many Broadway roles for Jinkx. As reported by Playbill, they will be doing an eight-week limited engagement ending on 12 March.

Following their first show Jinkx posted on Instagram. Sharing images of a flower-covered dressing room they wrote: I think this truly says it all.” They continued: “I want to say lots— but I’m just gonna say thank you all. I’m so glad we made it here together.”

Ahead of their run in Chicago Jinkx said in a statement: “I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine. To be making my Broadway debut, as my favorite role, in one of my favorite shows—that lifelong dream is coming true and then some.

“The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz,’ so this feels almost too serendipitous. But I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

Reacting to Jinkx’s casting during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Rupaul addresses Jinkx’s Chicago role.

“I predict that this is the first of many Broadway roles for Jinkx Monsoon. She’s a genius that kid.”