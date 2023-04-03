Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon ‘honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited’ to join Doctor Who

Jinkx Monsoon is on a stratospheric rise at the moment. We mean that almost literally as the Drag Race star is now joining Doctor Who!

Monsoon made history earlier this year with her Broadway debut in Chicago after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race twice (season five and the all-winners All Stars)

The award-winning actress and singer is set to have a “major role” in the new series, according to the BBC.

Speaking of the announcement Jinkx Monsoon, said: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who!

“Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Hi Jinkx! ♥️♥️➕ ⛈️



Award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, @JinkxMonsoon will appear in a major role in the new series of #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CGiqAufHB9 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 3, 2023

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies similarly heaped praise and excitement at the news.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

Jinkx will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, Yasmin Finney, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

In October fans saw Jodie Whittaker’s version of The Doctor regenerate. This led to the surprising return of David Tennant, who played The Doctor from 2005-2010.

Catherine Tate’s much-loved Donna Noble also briefly appeared.

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes with David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor.

This will coincide with the 60th anniversary. Sex Education star Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.

In January Jinkx made history by becoming the first drag queen to take on the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago. The ‘Queen of Queens’ broke box office records during their extended 8-week run.