Drag Race UK vs The World’s Hannah Conda on relationship with ‘abrasive’ Scarlet Envy

Hannah Conda has said she and Scarlet Envy are “fine” after comments about the pair’s relationship on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Hannah will face Tia Kofi, Marina Summers, and La Grande Dame in the final of Drag Race UK vs The World on Friday (29 March)

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on Thursday (28 March) Hannah addressed Scarlet’s idea that Hannah didn’t like her. At the beginning of last week’s episode, Scarlet speculated as much after Hannah picked her to go home. Choriza May was sent packing instead before Scarlet went home at the end of last week’s episode.

Hannah told Attitude she and Scarlet are “fine.” Continuing Hannah said: “I saw her at DragCon in LA and in London, and we had a very gay time together. At the end of the day, it’s just about the show. She is quite a competitive person in that space, and I don’t fault her for that because that’s just who she is.”

“I’m hoping that we could still be healed”

Hannah went on to say that it came down to competitor types on Drag Race UK vs The World. “I enjoy competitors that are just a little bit more gentle,” Hannah shared. “Whereas [Scarlet’s] an abrasive competitor. She’s really forthcoming with what she thinks and everything. And that’s absolutely beautiful about her.”

Hannah reiterated that the two are just very different people before clarifying, “But we’re fine.” While admitting the pair hadn’t spoken since last week’s episode aired Hannah said she hoped, “it didn’t reopen any wounds because as I said, it was healing. It was a beautiful healing moment. And I’m hoping that we could still be healed.”

Speaking in the same interview, Tia Kofi told Attitude that she wanted to see a “Pork Chop season” of Drag Race. The idea is that it would be like the all-winners season but for queens eliminated first in their respective seasons.

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series two airs on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer on Friday 29 March at 9pm.