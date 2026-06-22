Drag Race UK star Copper Topp fronts documentary embracing LGBTQ+ resilience for Pride Month

Copper Topp, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4, is fronting a newly released documentary Living Out Loud, embracing LGBTQ+ resilience for Pride Month.

Released on Amazon Prime Video, the film explores queer “truth, visibility and joy” amid a turbulent time for LGBTQ+ people across the globe.

Topp describes the documentary as purposeful, set against a climate in which trans identities, Pride festivals and drag performers are facing discrimination worldwide.

“It’s about what it means to keep showing up as your full self” – Copper Topp on Living Out Loud

“Living Out Loud is incredibly personal to me because it’s about what it means to keep showing up as your full self in a world that doesn’t always make that easy,” said Topp.

“Yes, the documentary tackles the rising hostility LGBTQ+ people are facing in the UK, but I didn’t want to make something that was all doom and gloom.”

The Drag Race star challenges negative stigma in mainstream press, highlighting queer people as “funny, resilient, chaotic, loving, glamorous, stubborn and full of joy.”

“I wanted this film to celebrate not just what we’re up against, but what keeps us going: our communities, our chosen families and our ability to keep laughing, loving and living out loud,” she said.

“I hope audiences come away feeling moved” – Topp on the purpose of Living Out Loud

Released during Pride Month, the documentary arrives with an objective: “I hope audiences come away feeling moved, uplifted and reminded that queer stories deserve to be seen, heard and celebrated,” said Topp.

Directed by Remone Jones and produced by Entertain Me Productions Ltd, the film also features Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo, Team GB swimmer Daniel Jervis and actress Sam Buttery.

Living Out Loud is available to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on YouTube, Tubi and Roku in the UK and North America, with Plex to follow.