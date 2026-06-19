Jamie Corbett and Adam Frisby address backlash over unrelated murder case involving gay couple

Jamie Corbett, fiancé of fashion mogul Adam Frisby, has addressed the “absolutely ridiculous” backlash they have received following the murder case of 13-month-old Preston Davey.

Former teacher Jamie Varley, 37, was given a whole-life order this week for the murder and sexual abuse of 13-month-old Davey, whom he adopted and killed in 2023.

His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was also sentenced for related offences and received a 25-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexual assault, child cruelty, and allowing the child’s death.

“Those two men deserve to rot in hell” – Jamie Corbett on the Preston Davey murder case

Corbett, completely unconnected to the jailed men, says the backlash has wrongly led people to generalise about same-sex couples.

He described the wave of hate as “wild”, stressing that since the verdict, the couple had received “1000+ comments/messages”.

“The story surrounding baby Preston is absolutely shocking and what happened to him is beyond horrific. Those two men deserve to rot in hell,” Corbett wrote via his Instagram Story.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous to assume that all same-sex couples are like this” – Corbett on the unprovoked hate they’ve received following the verdict

“But guys, please come on. It’s absolutely ridiculous to assume that all same-sex couples are like this. Abuse happens in all kinds of families and relationships and when it does, are these people blowing up every straight person’s inbox? I really fucking doubt it.”

He continued: “I honestly can’t believe some of the things I’m reading. I’ve actually just had to come out for a walk and leave Adam at home because he’s so upset and I need to give my head a wobble before I lose it.”

Corbett and his partner, former fashion boss Adam Frisby, welcomed their baby girl Leven via surrogate in January 2026.

While sharing their journey online, Frisby spoke about the shocking online backlash they had received, with some even calling them “child abusers and sex traffickers” for wanting a baby.

Adam Frisby and Corbett’s battle to become “legal” parent’s of their daughter

On top of battling a tsunami of online hate for being same-sex parents, the couple are also facing a lengthy legal process to be recognised as their daughter’s legal parents in the UK.

The couple used a surrogate in the US, a woman called Krista, via egg donation, giving birth in the States where the pair are legally recognised as the child’s parents at birth.

Under UK surrogacy law, the surrogate and her spouse are recognised as the initial legal parents of the child, meaning it is necessary to obtain a parental order to transfer legal parenthood to, in this case, the two fathers.

“The law properly reflects how families are formed today” – Frisby and Corbett on surrogacy in the UK

Transferring legal parenthood through a parental order usually takes six to 12 months after the child’s birth, meaning that until legal recognition is granted, the surrogate retains legal decision-making power over the baby.

The couple say the current system is outdated and have since launched a petition in a bid to ensure “the law properly reflects how families are formed today”.