KATSEYE’s Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel thank fans after coming out as queer

KATSEYE members Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel have shared a heartfelt message to the LGBTQ+ community after coming out as queer in 2025.

At a Pride Month event at Beaches Tropicana WeHo on Sunday (21 June), the pair appeared alongside bandmate Daniela Avanzini, celebrating living their true selves.

Speaking to the crowd, Raj thanked the community for welcoming her and Skiendiel since sharing their sexualities with fans last year.

“Thank you very much for welcoming us” – KATSEYE’s Lara Raj on coming out as queer with Megan Skiendiel in 2025

“Me and Megan came out last year, so thank you very much for welcoming us,” she said. “We are here for you guys always. We will always speak up for the community. We will always be here.”

They also expressed their unwavering support for the trans community. Whilst taking the mic, Raj said: “Trans rights forever.”

Raj publicly came out as queer in March 2025 via fan community platform Weverse, where she spoke candidly about her identity.

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight” – Raj coming out as queer

TMZ reported at the time that Raj shared several messages with her followers, calling herself a “half a fruitcake,” indicating she’s bisexual.

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight so I really was wanting everybody,” Raj wrote. “Honestly probably before eight. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

Skiendiel publicly came out as bisexual during a live stream on the same platform on 6 June 2025. Sat next to Raj, Skiendiel excitedly exclaimed: “Guys, I’m coming out, I’m bisexual.”