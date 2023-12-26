Doctor Who fans treated to new trailer after Christmas special

Fresh off the back of the Doctor Who Christmas special fans have been treated to a glimpse at the upcoming series.

Christmas Day’s special, ‘The Church on Ruby Road,’ saw Ncuti Gatwa officially take over as the fifteenth Doctor and meet up with his new assistant, Ruby (Millie Gibson)

The short trailer shows the Doctor and Ruby encountering all sorts of monsters and other-worldly creatures. They’ll also encounter Jinkx Monsoon’s character, teased previously as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!”

Additionally, the pair will also meet Jonathan Groff’s suave-looking character, with whom the Doctor shares a dance and perhaps a lingering stare. However, the Doctor then appears to call Groff’s character a “cad!”

We also catch sight of Indira Varma as the Duchess and Lenny Rush as Morris. As well as this, we know that Yasmin Finney will return as Rose Noble and Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush.

Russell T Davies recently said that additions like Monsoon and Finney “make the whole world of Doctor Who wider and richer and deeper and better.”

After Gatwa’s official debut as the Time Lord, fans heaped praise on him online. One wrote that Gatwa was “so f**king engaging,” adding: “I couldn’t take my eyes off him for a second.”

Ncuti Gatwa is so fucking engaging, like I couldn't take my eyes of him for a second. We are SO blessed omg. pic.twitter.com/9eWKUpkohJ — Matty (@melikeydrwho) December 25, 2023

Another wrote, “As a queer man I feel so represented – [Gatwa] is killing this part.”

Well… #NcutiGatwa may have been born to play The Doctor. As a queer man I feel so represented – he is killing this part. I love everything about #DoctorWho and #TheChurchOnRubyRoad was gloriously magic, funny, creepy, camp, BONKERS and Christmassy. Bring on May 2024! 👽🎄⛪️ pic.twitter.com/0o87RcEHPU — Daniel Grooms (@dan_grooms) December 25, 2023

Doctor Who will return in May 2024 and be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. It will be available on Disney+ in the rest of the world.