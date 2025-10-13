Lady Gaga joins cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, sparking excitement amongst fans

Lady Gaga has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, sparking excitement amongst fans.

Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, having performed four sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena and at Co-op Live Manchester last week.

After wrapping up her two-night stint in Manchester, Gaga traveled to Milan, Italy, on 9 October to film scenes for the beloved fashion film.

Lady Gaga has been spotted in three new looks in her rumoured appearance in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel

According to Vogue Italia, she was spotted wearing sunglasses and a tight fitted black dress leaving the Brera Academy, where one of the sequel’s most elaborate scenes is being filmed.

She was also seen on Saturday, 11 October, at Milan Airport in another fashion-forward look, wearing a pink two-piece with matching satin platform shoes.

In a third ensemble, she stunned in a waistcoat dress paired with clear cat-eye sunglasses, complete with a fringe and a tie.

The looks have sparked excitement among fans. One wrote on X: “Gaga too?! Okay, they’re definitely making this movie for the girls and the gays.”

Another added: “Queen of fashion starring as herself in the greatest movie about fashion.”

The article says she is expected to play herself and will likely appear as a super guest in the front row of a fashion show directed by Miranda Priestly played by Streep.

This will be Gaga’s first film appearance since 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux

Her role in the sequel has not been officially confirmed, though fans speculate she may play herself.

Gaga has become a triple threat – singer, dancer and actress – starring in American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, and most recently Wednesday, where she appears in scenes alongside Jenna Ortega.

A viral video of Anna Wintour meeting Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week has also sparked speculation: could the Vogue supremo be making a cameo in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for cinemas 1 May 2026.